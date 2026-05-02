Lions. NEW Chart Reviews With Trades. (GETTING PAID UPFRONT TO TRADE). These Trades Turn YOU Into A Market-Maker... (NOT A SPECULATOR).
From Greg M
Lions. With these trades I set up, you collect premium right up front. Collecting premium up front is one of the most sovereign strategies in the market. It transforms YOU, the trader, from speculator, into market maker. I intend to put these out for you every weekend.
LIONS… IN THE MARKET, THERE IS ALWAYS RISK… Risk can be minimized, but there are no fr…