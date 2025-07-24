HEADLINE…
(MarketWatch)- Initial PMI finds sluggish US manufacturing, but rising services activity. Purchasing managers found, although the growth was uneven, with growth concentrated in the service sector as manufacturing struggled.
Lions… let’s use THEIR OWN NUMBERS FROM TODAY and break this down.
US Manufacturing PMI… The Reality of Decline… Layoffs ris…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.