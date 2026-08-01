Lions. With this trade I set up below, you collect premium right up front. Collecting premium up front is one of the most sovereign strategies in the market. It transforms YOU, the trader, from speculator, into market maker. I intend to put this out for you every weekend.

LIONS… IN THE MARKET, THERE IS ALWAYS RISK… Risk can be minimized, but there are no free lunches. Being in the market in any capacity means that you are willing to take on risk AND, you also understand that risk…

IMPORTANT! (DTE) = Days Till (or To) Expiration… that is how many calendar days remain before the option contract expires.

IMPORTANT! Lions… with credit spreads, or any trade, it’s not an easy thing to know exactly when it’s the best time to pull profit… but as a rule of thumb, if you can take 50% of the credit, CLOSE. If you are up 25–35% in the first few days, CLOSE.

As general guideline. Close if the spread value reaches about 2x the credit received, (that should be a max loss guideline). Now, that is not written in stone, but a strong guideline. Its impossible to never suffer a loss, we all do. The goal is to prevent one bad spread from eating ten good ones.

IMPORTANT! If you are new to this, and want to overstand trading better, CLICK HERE.

Here is the new trade breakdown. (LIONS… IN THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, RISK IS INCREASED).

Our Trade. SPY Bull Put Credit Spread. Expiration August 7, 2026

SELL TO OPEN: SPY 735 Put. BUY TO OPEN: SPY 733 Put