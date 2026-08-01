Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Cherney's avatar
Josh Cherney
4h

I held off on last week’s trade like you said you did. Funny how it would have worked and we could have held it till expiration.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Queen👸🏽's avatar
Queen👸🏽
3h

LIONESS PRESENT 🐑🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture