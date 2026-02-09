(MarketWatch)- Investors may not have seen the end of last week’s market volatility, with some big automated funds waiting in the wings to push the sell button if the S&P 500 sees another big drop. That’s according to Goldman Sachs analysts led by Gail Hafif.

Lions…

GS is addressing CTA’s, (trend-following, rules-based funds). These funds buy when trends are up and sell when trends crack… and subsequently market volatility rises… and when they sell, they can sell a lot quickly.

Goldman’s point is basically this… there’s a trapdoor level on the S&P 500. If we breach it, systematic selling can accelerate. GS cites a key threshold around 6,707 on the S&P 500… if that breaks, they estimate HEAVY LOSSES in stocks could be “unlocked” over about a month (their wording).

Lions. If GS is correct, this would lead to margin calls, forced de-risking, and a cascade of stop-loss triggers.

GM