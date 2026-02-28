Lions…

Now more than ever, we need to look out for each other and for The Pride.

With the fallout from this now widening conflict likely to bring more economic pressure, more uncertainty, and more pain to everyday people here at home, I believe it is critical that we support one another directly… especially our Lion-owned small businesses.

So here is an opportunity for Lion small business owners to promote their businesses to like-minded Lions. Offer a special discount just for being part of this community.

If you are a small business owner and would like to be included, please post the following in the comments.

Business name.

What services you offer.

Location/service area.

Contact information or website (please include a link).

Special Lion discount.

Lions…

I believe with all that I am that this Freedom Platform can be more than just a place to gather information.

It can be a place where we strengthen each other, support each other, and make a real POSITIVE difference in each other’s lives.

This Lion-to-Lion Commerce Network is one more way we do exactly that.

As usual, I plan to put this out every Saturday as a gathering place for Lions to connect, support, and build each other up.

GM