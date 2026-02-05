Lions... Now Stocks Are Deleveraging. This Stock Selling, Commodities Drop, and Crypto Fall May Not Be Over. (WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW NOW).
From Greg M
Lions… currently this “market” is sitting on record leverage.
Margin debt hit a new all-time high of $1.23T (Dec 2025), up sharply year-over-year.
Lions. When prices drop, collateral drops, and margin calls trigger. Positions get CALLED, and forced out.
That selling creates more downside which can cascade, which triggers more called positions.
Lions… thi…