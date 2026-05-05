Lions. Just about a week ago, I put out an ALERT titled: The U.S. Is Exporting Record Oil To Foreign Nations (While Its Own Strategic Reserves Are Being Drained). Click HERE to read it.

Yesterday, we heard from our friends over at Goldman who issued a warning that global oil stocks, physical barrels, are nearing an eight-year low, with depletion speed becoming the concern. According to Goldman, the world has 101 days of oil demand remaining and it cannot replace the barrels fast enough.

Now we get this… Chevron’s CEO is warning of shortages out loud.

Lions. Are you seeing a pattern here?

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM