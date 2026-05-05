Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
34m

I've commented this before and I will continue to do so under similar posts... people have NO IDEA what's coming...

The fuel inflation is going to EASILY be 20% starting in late June early July... which makes everything else in the supply chain jump as well.

Start buying NOW... if you've got extra space and extra money. STOCK UP ON CONSUMABLE ITEMS... they are vanishing fast.

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Vic's avatar
Vic
27m

And to top it off, they are preparing to “release” a report about “aliens”

Those who don’t understand what this is really about will be deceived. “As in the days of Noah”.

The world is nuts. It’s gonna get way worse.

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