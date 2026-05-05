Lions. Now We Have Chevron CEO Warning Of Oil/Energy Shortages... Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Lions. Just about a week ago, I put out an ALERT titled: The U.S. Is Exporting Record Oil To Foreign Nations (While Its Own Strategic Reserves Are Being Drained). Click HERE to read it.
Yesterday, we heard from our friends over at Goldman who issued a warning that global oil stocks, physical barrels, are nearing an eight-year low, with depletion speed becoming the concern. According to Goldman, the world has 101 days of oil demand remaining and it cannot replace the barrels fast enough.
Now we get this… Chevron’s CEO is warning of shortages out loud.
Lions. Are you seeing a pattern here?
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
I've commented this before and I will continue to do so under similar posts... people have NO IDEA what's coming...
The fuel inflation is going to EASILY be 20% starting in late June early July... which makes everything else in the supply chain jump as well.
Start buying NOW... if you've got extra space and extra money. STOCK UP ON CONSUMABLE ITEMS... they are vanishing fast.
And to top it off, they are preparing to “release” a report about “aliens”
Those who don’t understand what this is really about will be deceived. “As in the days of Noah”.
The world is nuts. It’s gonna get way worse.