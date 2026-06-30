Lions. The Number of Americans Who Say Jobs Are ‘Hard To Get’ Climbs To Its Highest Level Since The CON-VID Economic Lockdown AFTER-SHOCK.From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 30, 2026∙ Paid502220ShareLions. Today’s Conference Board number shows 22.5% of American citizens looking for work are saying jobs are “hard to get.” That is the highest level since January 2021. (THE CON-VID LOCKDOWN AFTER-SHOCK labor-disruption).This is a disaster…Lions… think about this… THE JOB MARKET IS NOW FLASHING ITS WORST ‘HARD TO GET’ SIGNAL SINCE THE EARLY SCAMDEMIC …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext