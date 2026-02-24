(MarketWatch)- Consumer spending has been the most important driver of economic growth over the past year.

While not ecstatic about the outlook, consumers are more upbeat about the economy than they appeared to be last month, the Conference Board said Tuesday.

Lions…

Let’s break this one down.

Consumer spending increased at an annualized rate of 2.4% in Q4 2025.

It INCREASED because inflation continues to rise and US households are being FORCED to spend more of their debased dollars to obtain goods and services. (I wonder why THAT is just mysteriously missing from the report?)

Ok… lets now take this up a notch.

The article, headline above, states “based on the Conference Board confidence survey,” but… here again in the same report, it also shows that present overall consumer sentiment remains still lower than SCAM-pandemic levels.

But you see, people ONLY read the headlines… not the articles…

The article ALSO goes on to say that “with prices and inflation still elevated, overall the consumer remains pessimistic.”

LETS DIG EVEN DEEPER.

So…………….. how else can we tell that We The American People are being propagandized again by headline/narrative control?

I am glad you asked that question! Here is the proof….

Credit card delinquency rates are rising.

Auto loan delinquency rates are rising.

Charge-offs are rising.

Buy now/pay later usage, even for food is rising.

Rent delinquency/eviction trends are rising.

So… they want us to believe that: “confidence” is rising while delinquencies rise across the board are rising…

Charge-offs are rising…

By now pay later for food is rising…

Evictions are rising, etc.…. really?

The headline narrative is #FAKE

GM