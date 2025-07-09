Lions…

It has come to my attention that some of you have been day trading my breakdowns/trade suggestions. These breakdowns/trades are not set up for day trades.

As an example….below, this is SPY from yesterday.

SPY (S&P 500 ETF). Bollinger Bands. Price is hugging the upper band, this is often a sign of short term overextension. MACD. Still bullish but fla…