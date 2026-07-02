Lions… the US economy, its people, are in a lot of trouble. AND STOCK FUTURES JUST JUMPED HIGHER ON THE NEWS.

The labor market is collapsing. The revisions are ugly, and Wall Street’s reaction proves the game… the market is not trading prosperity. Its trading intervention AND pain of the American people.

Lions….the economy added just 57,000 jobs in June. Their numbers. (And the labor force participation rate also dropped).

The deeper receipt is the revisions. April and May were revised down by a combined 74,000 jobs. April from 179K to 148K, and May from 172K to 129K.

That means the prior “strong jobs” story just got weaker after the fact. T HEY WERE #FAKE.

Lions. This is not a healthy economy. This is an economy moving toward lock up.. while markets levitate on rescue expectations and public pain.

GM