Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

"Be fearful when others are geedy, and greedy when others are fearful." —Buffet

Either way in a Warren Buffer rent seeking world, you will always be either fearful or greedy.

The persuit of a better life made civilization, and bottomless greed by the 1% will break civilization.

The K shaped economy continues briskly, the top get richer while everyone else is impoverished and enslaved.

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Doug 777's avatar
Doug 777
2h

And the band plays on....

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