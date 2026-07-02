Lions... ONLY 57,000 U.S. JOBS IN JUNE... (THE GREAT DIVERGENCE JUST GOT LOUDER). With Major Downward Revisions.
From Greg M
Lions… the US economy, its people, are in a lot of trouble. AND STOCK FUTURES JUST JUMPED HIGHER ON THE NEWS.
The labor market is collapsing. The revisions are ugly, and Wall Street’s reaction proves the game… the market is not trading prosperity. Its trading intervention AND pain of the American people.
Lions….the economy added just 57,000 jobs in June. Their numbers. (And the labor force participation rate also dropped).
The deeper receipt is the revisions. April and May were revised down by a combined 74,000 jobs. April from 179K to 148K, and May from 172K to 129K.
That means the prior “strong jobs” story just got weaker after the fact. THEY WERE #FAKE.
Lions. This is not a healthy economy. This is an economy moving toward lock up.. while markets levitate on rescue expectations and public pain.
GM
"Be fearful when others are geedy, and greedy when others are fearful." —Buffet
Either way in a Warren Buffer rent seeking world, you will always be either fearful or greedy.
The persuit of a better life made civilization, and bottomless greed by the 1% will break civilization.
The K shaped economy continues briskly, the top get richer while everyone else is impoverished and enslaved.
And the band plays on....