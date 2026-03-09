Lions... OPEN QUESTION FOR ALL. Thoughts? Comments?From Greg MGregory MannarinoMar 09, 2026555711ShareTo participate, click on the image below.555711SharePreviousNext
They would comply with the order, as much as, president Trump has in the past 🤣. Dont send your kids to join the military folks, the country has been taken over and is filled with traitors.
Ha!! If they think this is going to fly, they're out of their damn minds... Mini-Me ain't going nowhere... and I'll defend him to my death.
#ColdDeadHands