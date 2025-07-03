Lions!

To the 2,000 Lions who have joined the Freedom Channel…

From the depths of my heart thank you.

You are not just subscribers. You are warriors, seekers, truth-bearers, and remnant souls who heard the call and responded with courage.

In a world of noise, you chose truth. In a world of comfort, you chose conviction. In a world built to break you, you stand united with brothers and sisters. Here, we are family.

You are the reason this channel lives! And the reason Babylon trembles.

We are here to sound the alarm, to awaken the asleep, to guide the willing, and to stand with the broken.

We will speak what others fear to whisper. We will uncover what the world hides. We will expose the beast system.

This platform will never bend to control, censorship, or corruption.

We answer only to truth.

GM