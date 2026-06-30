Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
1h

Move away from the left and TAKE OFF THE RED HATS and think for yourself

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
1h

And I'm sure the rat faced parasites are closely watching all of us.

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