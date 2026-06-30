Lions!

WE ARE MAKING A POSITIVE DIFFERENCE!

Lions, I want you to take this in. Our Freedom Platform is now being shown as #14 Rising in Finance on Substack.

That matters.

Why?

It tells us something very important.

The truth is still moving. The message is still reaching people. The Lions are still standing. The Lions are rising.

This platform was never built around propaganda, political “worship,” or blind loyalty to any man. It was built around, truth, independence, faith, love in action, and the courage to say what others will not say.

And that is why we are still here. We are helping people see through the fog.

We are helping people understand the debt trap, the war machine, the inflation scam, the market manipulation, the destruction of the middle class, and the difference between narrative and reality.

That is a positive difference.

Divine love Lions…

GM