US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is again talking about “Stablecoins” as a way to strengthen the US dollar… FULL STOP.

Does that even sound right to you?

Bessent, a supporter and advocate for stablecoins. (A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable price).

Bessent believes that dollar-denominated stablecoins can play a crucial role in strengthening the US dollar's dominance in the global financial system.

Do you agree with Bessent? Is this the right way to go?

