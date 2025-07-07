Lions…
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is again talking about “Stablecoins” as a way to strengthen the US dollar… FULL STOP.
Does that even sound right to you?
Bessent, a supporter and advocate for stablecoins. (A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable price).
Bessent believes that dollar-denominated stablecoins can play a crucial role in strengthening the US dollar's dominance in the global financial system.
Do you agree with Bessent? Is this the right way to go?
Please post your thoughts/comments here.
GM
Nothing Besset does is to be trusted.
He’s a total idiot.
My stable coins are in physical gold