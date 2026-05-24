Lions Poll. Choose ONE.
From Greg M
Lions. Participate in this poll. Click on the image below to select the least favorable to you……….. AND to see what others choose.
Lions. Participate in this poll. Click on the image below to select the least favorable to you……….. AND to see what others choose.
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The Neo Cons are just buying time until the next attack. We the people pay the price.
All of them annoy me. Why should a nation be forced to choose that is being attacked by America and Israel? There's no justification morally, or legally for this.