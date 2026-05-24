Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
9m

The Neo Cons are just buying time until the next attack. We the people pay the price.

Reply
Share
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
20m

All of them annoy me. Why should a nation be forced to choose that is being attacked by America and Israel? There's no justification morally, or legally for this.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture