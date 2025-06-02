Lions…
My dog Vega is extremely/gravely ill. She is 17.5 years old and God is calling her home. We gave her the best life we could ever since we adopted her from the shelter at one year old.
I will not be able to to updates/trades for you tonight and I apologize for this.
I may not be able to get a video out in the morning.
One love.
Greg
All dogs go to heaven. Greg. Take some time off to grieve the loss of your dog. The markets will be there when you get back.
You need a break from the pain of trying to save everyone.
They would live forever for you if they could. ❤️