Lions…
Moody’s, NOT ME, is warning.. SLUGGISH HOME SALES = CREDIT ENGINE STALLING. When homes stop moving, it’s not just real estate, it’s a sign that credit creation is dying. The US economy is debt-based, when people don’t borrow (to buy homes), the whole system chokes. Home sales = bank profits, construction jobs, furniture/appliance sales, tax revenu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.