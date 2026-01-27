Lions... Reach Out To Me.
From Greg M
Lions.
I want to personally sponsor a friend of yours and give them a free subscription to OUR Freedom Platform.
Our Core Principle. The Freedom Platform exists to strengthen truth, personal responsibility, charity, and unity.
Have them reach out to me.
This isn’t a discount. This is a sponsorship… because Lions take care of Lions... ALWAYS.
GM
Greg you’re such an incredible human being.I never like to talk politics,but we need a President with your compassion and kindness.The world would be a much happier place!!!
First, I know you have a love for the truth and the word of God. The fruit you bear from that is genuine love of being a servant to your audience. I think you definitely truly care for them.
I recently became a member after listening to your podcast for a couple of years. I did cease listening to you in the past because of the same reasons as stated today. I am disappointed as you consume more time discussing the behaviors and the propaganda campaigns and continue to be emotionally about the toxic system. I joined not to hear religious perspectives or lengthily about the toxic system. I already know it! I have studied the word of God for 45 years, so far. It is of necessity to know the original Hebrew and Greek meaning of words in the Bible. The Biblehub.com is a tool for Greek and Hebrew meaning of English biblical words in the Bible. The Bible translations are from man, but it takes the Spirit of God to reveal the truth. I will close and end the topic on religion with "nothing new under the sun" Ecclesiastes 1:9. It will be in your Bishop Bible. Also, in the 70's I was totally submerged in metaphysics, so I am familiar with the realm.
I want to know why and what the best financial investments are in the world. I will quote Dr. John Coleman from his video titled "They" Run the World. In 1994, He Exposed Their Entire System. This Video Names Who "They" Are. It is posted on Before It's News. Anyway, Dr. Coleman states ask yourself the question "How power works behind the scenes ... instead of who runs the world."
Another suggestion I have for you is check out the website "Astronomy Picture of the Day". When I look at that universe I think of the deep thoughts of God. Science explains that gravity holds everything in place but it reality is it is the word from the God. It all has His intelligence programmed into everything He created in the universe.
Point is he created the brain with an intelligence. When one taps into their DNA aptitudes and abilities it is immeasurable what can be achieved in using their gift! You are using analytical brain, but the dust clouds cause you to stumble and verge off to the left or right in achieving your objective of the Mannarino website.
Time will tell if I decide to cancel my subscription.