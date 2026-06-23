Lions…

To The Pride And For The Pride. So far this month, 104 Lions and Lionesses were unable to stay here with the Pride due to financial reasons.

I WILL NOT ALLOW A SINGLE LION TO BE LEFT BEHIND… NOT ON MY WATCH.

WILL NOT HAPPEN.

I know many people are being squeezed right now. The economy is hitting real households, HARD. Real families, and real people. REAL LIONS.

So Here’s How It Will Go.

If your renewal did not go through, or if things are just tight right now, please do not feel any shame. Reach out to me privately. You can DM me on Substack.

If you want to remain part of our Lion family but cannot renew right now, I will help………………….. I WILL GIFT YOU A SUBSCRIPTION.

Lions. This platform has never been just about markets. It is about truth, and holding the line together.

If you can support the work, I am deeply grateful.

If you cannot right now, I understand. No shame. No judgment.

We are Lions.

We hold the line together.

GM