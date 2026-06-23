Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Johnnie-Mac Roberts's avatar
Johnnie-Mac Roberts
5h

Much love from Canada Greg, and a great move from a stand up guy!

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
5h

That’s a good dude, move!

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