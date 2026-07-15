Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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mind.of.thinker's avatar
mind.of.thinker
21m

Maybe the title of that article should be corrected from "US to invest $2 billion in IBM" to "US bails out IBM with $2 billion"

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nunaman's avatar
nunaman
22m

Another official act going unpunished

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