Lions. IBM shares plummeted 25.2%, marking the largest single-day loss in the company's history. The crash erased approximately $67 billion to $70 billion in market value

GONE.

But Trump thought it was a good idea for “the government” to invest We The American Peoples Money in IBM. (Note the date below).

Of course, “the government” does not have any money of its own.

It has your money. Your labor. Your taxes. Your purchasing power. Your children’s future debt obligations.

SO LETS ALL TAKE A MOMENT AND THANK TRUMP FOR THE LOSS.

GM