My sister Lori, her cancer survivor story which she wants to tell, so to potentially help others- who are going they the same thing right now, or are perhaps survivors themselves. Looking for direction.
She started a YouTube channel… one of hope. Click https://www.youtube.com/@Lori_storyofcancer Consider giving her a sub.
Greg, I just subscribed to your sister’s channel, and watched all of her videos. She is a true warrior. FYI, I am a four time cancer survivor from esophageal cancer and I had 3 surgeries, finally losing my vocal cords with the third surgery…which “they” gave me a 20% chance of making it through as it was not only a 17 hour procedure, but it was the 3rd surgery in the same region within 12 months (and in the middle of the pandemic). The doctors call me their miracle patient due to my attitude (which I have never let this get me down at all), my intestinal fortitude, and my ability to help others through their trials and tribulations. I do not take everything a physician says at face value and have done some incredibly intense medical (alternative and holistic) research and have found MANY things that have kept me alive and in strong health. This October, I will be 4 years in remission, by the grace of our higher power. PLEASE, if there is ANYTHING that I can share with your sister from my research (which as I said has been vast and extensive) PLEASE LET ME KNOW and we will figure out a way to communicate. There were scans that I had gone through where the doctors call me”saw some new things” and wanted to do biopsies, and I SAID NO, I NEED TWO MONTHS…..they gave me the two months, and when they did another scan, whatever they saw was GONE….100,000% completely GONE! So - since YOU put this out there, and you do what you do for us all, I figured I had to share some of my story so that along with your sister, it may be of benefit to her as well. WE LOVE YOU GREG, for ALL YOU DO FOR US, and as I have told you before, I have followed you for years. During that year of my three surgeries, I had my iPad with me in the hospital and watched you every day of the 158 days that I was hospitalized that year (and of course, as often as I could find a podcast or presentation of yours). Let me know how I can help you or your sister, and thank you for sharing this with us. While you were doing your research for us all, I was doing my research to end cancer! Thank you my friend…again….for all you do.
