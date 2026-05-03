Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
3h

The Pride shall gather.

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
3hEdited

Greg, if Many economies are going to run out of oil and jet fuel by September 2026, are you sure many of the lions will be able to make it?.

It may also be very useful to record and or livestream the event, as that is also very helpful for those who wont be able to attend, and for those who will be able attend and would like to review the event?.

I look forward to hearing from

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