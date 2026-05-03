LIONS REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (WE ARE ALL SET!) The Lions Shall Gather.
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set!
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
BUT THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
Lions. And we will continue this every single year.
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
And if you still needed another reason to join The Freedom Platform…
THIS IS IT. Click HERE.
GM
The Pride shall gather.
Greg, if Many economies are going to run out of oil and jet fuel by September 2026, are you sure many of the lions will be able to make it?.
It may also be very useful to record and or livestream the event, as that is also very helpful for those who wont be able to attend, and for those who will be able attend and would like to review the event?.
I look forward to hearing from