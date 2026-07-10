Lions. Russia Responds To Trump Now Backing Military Strikes Deep Inside Russia, And Greenlighting Patriot Missile Production In Ukraine.
From Greg M
Lions. With Trump now backing military strikes deep inside Russia, and now with Trump personally giving the green light granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missile interceptors. Russia is saying “any weapons factories tied to Ukraine’s war effort are now legitimate targets.”
Lions. That means two things are happening at once.
Ukraine is being e…