Lions. S&P Global Issues A U.S. Economic Warning...
From Greg M
Lions. S&P Global is warning that the US/Iran war is raising business costs FASTER THAN EXPECTED. And US small businesses are getting crushed. (Sound familiar?)
Businesses are attempting to build inventories to stay ahead of rising inflation, and potential shortages, BUT… input costs are rising.
Meanwhile the Trump administration is granting BILLIONS to corporations. Click HERE.
GM
StupiDuppy President.
Everyone should be out marching the streets against this DICKTASTER claiming he’d easily win elections in pedophile protecting nations
Small business can't afford the million dollar kickbacks in the form of political
donations that the Trump family collects. It's the Sopranos on steroids.