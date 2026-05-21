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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
33m

StupiDuppy President.

Everyone should be out marching the streets against this DICKTASTER claiming he’d easily win elections in pedophile protecting nations

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3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Joseph Edwards's avatar
Joseph Edwards
17m

Small business can't afford the million dollar kickbacks in the form of political

donations that the Trump family collects. It's the Sopranos on steroids.

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