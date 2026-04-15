Lions. Scott Bessent Says: "YOU MUST DEAL WITH A Little-Bit Of Economic Pain." (Thoughts? Comments?)
From Greg M
Lions…
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized that the US economy must endure "a little bit of short-term economic pain" as part of a broader strategy to secure long-term stability and growth through the administration's tariff and fiscal policies.
Basically Scott is saying this. SHUT UP AND DEAL WITH IT…
What do you say Lions? Any Thoughts? Or Comments for Scott????
GN
None of the billionaires, the masters of the universe, give a shit about the average American. In fact, if the truth was known, I’ll bet that they actually hate us. We are simply cattle or sheep to them and our sole purposes to work and pay taxes. they better be careful. Hungry desperate people have been known to do really bad things to their “rulers”.
I hate these bastards!