Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Mike47's avatar
Mike47
3h

None of the billionaires, the masters of the universe, give a shit about the average American. In fact, if the truth was known, I’ll bet that they actually hate us. We are simply cattle or sheep to them and our sole purposes to work and pay taxes. they better be careful. Hungry desperate people have been known to do really bad things to their “rulers”.

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Don Baker's avatar
Don Baker
3h

I hate these bastards!

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