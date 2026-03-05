Lions…

Sit down for this one.

Trump said he ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf, especially to help stabilize tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. AND AMERICA WILL PAY! Political-risk insurance guarantees are basically a government backstop.

If ships/operators can’t get war-risk coverage (or it’s being canceled), Washington can step in and insure/guarantee some of that risk to keep trade moving (especially oil/LNG).

Hormuz is still effectively jammed, and the shipping crisis is worsening, at least 200 ships remain at anchor off major Gulf producers and hundreds more are stuck outside Hormuz.

