Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
1h

Gross Arrogance.

Reply
Share
Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
1h

UGGGGG

MORE DC BALLYHOO

THE BLAME AND WHODUNIT INTENSIFIES

IM EXPECTING 47 TO ACT THE FOOL AS SURE AS THE SUN WILL RISE TOMORROW

THE QUICKENING IS HERE. NOW.

GOD HAVE MERCY ON US ALL

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture