Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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jody wales's avatar
jody wales
2h

Ray Charles can even see this will end badly. 🙉🙈🙊

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Randall Courts's avatar
Randall Courts
2h

The buffoon Saylor and his micro STR, was MSTR could be with them. He helped trigger the dot com collapse. His current iteration is loaded with debt upon debt. It’s all under control 😵‍💫😳🤪😜😂

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