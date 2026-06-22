Lions… we have been hearing this forever now, and honestly WE have nailed it to the wall. I would have to say that no one has called this market better than we have.

BUT…………….

If we look at what this headline is pointing to, and the article is saying, the logic is sound.

Lions. When giant private companies rush to go public at huge valuations, they are not creating “free money.” They are creating “new equity supply.” Meaning that investors often need to sell existing stocks to buy the new ones… and insiders are using public market demand as an exit/liquidity window. (Its always the same and generally, the public gets left holding the bag).

Now… this article calling for a 40% crash makes the argument that a large IPO “wave” can drain capital from existing stocks, and that prior record equity issuance waves showed up around 1929 and 2000. (This is actually true).

Now…………. what the article DOES NOT explain is this…

The key here is not just the IPO itself.

It is the second wave .

Lions. After the IPO, investors can eventually sell, and many will if the IPO trades significantly lower than the IPO price. That then, can become a wall of supply after the hype fades which can precipitate a “wave” of selling not only for the hyped stock, but the sector itself.

But with that…

I still say this… LIONS, WE WATCH THE DEBT MARKET. Always.

It it possible that what this article is saying, a 40% drop will occur? Sure.

But Lions.. THE BIG ONE will NOT begin, nor end, in the stock market.

The BIG ONE will begin and end in the debt market…

GM