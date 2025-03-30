Lions…
This is not being reported and I cannot/will not reveal a source.
The US is sending stealth bombers to the Middle East right now, they are in flight as you are reading this.
Now, I have no idea of the equipment already there, but whatever the weapons system array is-which is already in the theatre, is being supplied with more stealth bombers.
GM
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.