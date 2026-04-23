Lions... Sometimes You Have To Feel Sorry For People. (Trump’s Meme Coin Is Down 80% Since He First Pushed It On His Own People To Buy). And The Melania Coin... DOWN 98%.
From Greg M
Lions.
Many of you will think I am wrong on this, but here I feel like many people were grifted and taken advantage of.
This was a scam since day one… and yes, we tried to warn people.
Trump’s Meme Coin Is Down 80% Since He First Pushed It On His Own People To Buy
And for the Melania meme coin… its down 98% That means a $10,000 buy turns into about $200. And a $1,000 buy turns into about $20.
A hard lesson to learn.
GM
I don't feel bad for them
You forgot his stock - DJT