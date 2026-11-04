LIONS SPECIAL REPORT... OIL PRICES COLLAPSE NEARLY 9% AFTER HISTORIC DEMOCRATIC SWEEP. (THE MARKET IS PRICING IN AN END TO THE U.S./IRAN WAR).From Greg MGregory MannarinoNov 04, 2026∙ Paid743430ShareLIONS… WALL STREET CELEBRATES. AND CRUDE OIL CRASHES… Lions. Following the historic Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress, crude oil prices are collapsing.Not just drifting lower.COLLAPSING.Brent crude plunged approximately 8.9%, falling to $94.29 per barrel during today’s trading.West Texas Intermediate crude dropped approximately 7.8%, reachi…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Previous