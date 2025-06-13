Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions, Stock Futers Are Cratering, Crude Oil Is Spiking...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions, Stock Futers Are Cratering, Crude Oil Is Spiking...From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 13, 202573Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions, Stock Futers Are Cratering, Crude Oil Is Spiking...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore462ShareLions…Oil prices spike, and U.S. stock futures fall as Israel says it’s striking Iran.Just a heads up.GM73Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions, Stock Futers Are Cratering, Crude Oil Is Spiking...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore462SharePreviousNext
We all knew that was coming eh.lol
And i thought id be tomorrow after market hours