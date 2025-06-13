Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy's avatar
Roy
2h

We all knew that was coming eh.lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason Leimer's avatar
Jason Leimer
2h

And i thought id be tomorrow after market hours

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture