What this means…

Trump has shielded big tech… and the “tough” tariff talk is a ruse, and it has been since day one.

The system is collapsing but, so called policy is all based on the markets potential reaction.

All this tough tariff talk has been some kind of bizarre, twisted, dance… consisting of ritualistic flip-flopping and last minute changes. Each “presidential” decision change has now become an hypnotic ritual to keep the system entranced while real collapse advances in the shadows.

And still… the debt balloons, the data is censored, and the foundation rots.

Tariffs aren’t weapons of economic revival, they are symbols of a desperate empire thrashing in its final act.

GM