Lions. So here is the “news.” (Hint…. Its A Con).

Trump is praising Micron as a Great American Company for “giving” $250 Million for Trump Accounts…

At the same time, the Commerce Department finalized up to $6.165 billion in direct CHIPS Act funding for Micron’s Idaho and New York projects.

Lions. That federal support is direct PUBLIC FUNDING to support Micron’s buildout.

….Micron’s $250 million pledge?

It equals roughly 4 cents on the dollar compared with the $6.165 billion CHIPS award.

The “government/The American People,” their support is about 24.7 times larger than the corporate pledge.

So…………

Micron gives $250 million into Trump Accounts.

Micron has been awarded up to $6.165 billion in direct CHIPS funding.

The public support is nearly 25 times larger than the celebrated pledge.

Trump says Micron is a “Great American Company.”

Here both Micron, and Trump, are pulling off another CON-JOB on We The American People…...

Lions. This is not generosity.

This is corporate-government theater FULL-STOP.

……………And Trump was hoping no one would notice.

(Lions… share this one). I opened sourced it.

GM