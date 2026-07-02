Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
3h

Don't forget that Trump Accounts force people to invest in the stock market, so when it inevitably crashes, no one will ever see those returns. Companies like Micron will only reap the benefits.

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Randall Courts's avatar
Randall Courts
3h

All of the trump accounts for kids will be trump grift accounts- from your family to his.😵‍💫😳🤔

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