Lions... STOP. Read This Now And Weigh In. Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Lions. So here is the “news.” (Hint…. Its A Con).
Trump is praising Micron as a Great American Company for “giving” $250 Million for Trump Accounts…
At the same time, the Commerce Department finalized up to $6.165 billion in direct CHIPS Act funding for Micron’s Idaho and New York projects.
Lions. That federal support is direct PUBLIC FUNDING to support Micron’s buildout.
….Micron’s $250 million pledge?
It equals roughly 4 cents on the dollar compared with the $6.165 billion CHIPS award.
The “government/The American People,” their support is about 24.7 times larger than the corporate pledge.
So…………
Micron gives $250 million into Trump Accounts.
Micron has been awarded up to $6.165 billion in direct CHIPS funding.
The public support is nearly 25 times larger than the celebrated pledge.
Trump says Micron is a “Great American Company.”
Here both Micron, and Trump, are pulling off another CON-JOB on We The American People…...
Lions. This is not generosity.
This is corporate-government theater FULL-STOP.
……………And Trump was hoping no one would notice.
(Lions… share this one). I opened sourced it.
GM
Don't forget that Trump Accounts force people to invest in the stock market, so when it inevitably crashes, no one will ever see those returns. Companies like Micron will only reap the benefits.
All of the trump accounts for kids will be trump grift accounts- from your family to his.😵💫😳🤔