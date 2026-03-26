Lions…

Our country and her people are hurting… and when support starts falling this fast for a sitting president, it means the economic pain is no longer just “abstract.”

People are feeling, seeing, and experiencing it in real time.

Lions. What is happening? Economic pain has moved from headlines into peoples daily life… fuel, groceries, shipping costs, anxiety, the economy, and the markets.

Then there is backlash over the Iran war.

Lions… this is not a “left vs right thing…” and this is not even about people “changing their minds.”

This is pain forcing a recognition of reality.

…………..No one wanted this, no one voted for this.

When gas rises, prices rise, markets wobble, the economy suffers, and the promised strength narrative stops matching lived reality, support erodes because suffering ITSELF erodes it………..

Lions. When support for a president craters during a war, inflation shock, (which has not even really started yet), and an economy flatlining… it means the public is no longer “just watching the damage.”

It means they are starting to live inside it.

Lions hear me. This needs to change and it can… together we have talked about real solutions that would actually work more times than I can even count!

And it starts with us.

GM