Lions. Support For Trump Is CRATERING And This IS NOT A GOOD THING. (Here's Why).
From Greg M
Lions…
Our country and her people are hurting… and when support starts falling this fast for a sitting president, it means the economic pain is no longer just “abstract.”
People are feeling, seeing, and experiencing it in real time.
Lions. What is happening? Economic pain has moved from headlines into peoples daily life… fuel, groceries, shipping costs, anxiety, the economy, and the markets.
Then there is backlash over the Iran war.
Lions… this is not a “left vs right thing…” and this is not even about people “changing their minds.”
This is pain forcing a recognition of reality.
…………..No one wanted this, no one voted for this.
When gas rises, prices rise, markets wobble, the economy suffers, and the promised strength narrative stops matching lived reality, support erodes because suffering ITSELF erodes it………..
Lions. When support for a president craters during a war, inflation shock, (which has not even really started yet), and an economy flatlining… it means the public is no longer “just watching the damage.”
It means they are starting to live inside it.
Lions hear me. This needs to change and it can… together we have talked about real solutions that would actually work more times than I can even count!
And it starts with us.
GM
The government made new laws so the military can kill Americans on American soil last year. They made prison camps for the illegals that they are not deporting. What do you think happens here?? 🤔
Gas was $3.40 mid grade about 3 weeks ago. Yesterday was $5. Less than a month and this thing just started. Like Gerald said, its gonna ben Gen Z revolution: imagine 60, 70, 80k in debt for school only for your cost of living to sky rocket and you cant find a job. And the job you can find makes only 40-50ish thousand. While a new car is 50k plus and the average house is what, 400k plus? This is just not sustainable. And with ICE now at the airports, its obvious they're setting up for social unrest.