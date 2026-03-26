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2h

The government made new laws so the military can kill Americans on American soil last year. They made prison camps for the illegals that they are not deporting. What do you think happens here?? 🤔

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
2h

Gas was $3.40 mid grade about 3 weeks ago. Yesterday was $5. Less than a month and this thing just started. Like Gerald said, its gonna ben Gen Z revolution: imagine 60, 70, 80k in debt for school only for your cost of living to sky rocket and you cant find a job. And the job you can find makes only 40-50ish thousand. While a new car is 50k plus and the average house is what, 400k plus? This is just not sustainable. And with ICE now at the airports, its obvious they're setting up for social unrest.

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