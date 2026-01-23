Lions…

I want to take a moment to speak directly to every Lion who has gifted a subscription to The Freedom Platform.

Thank you.

You didn’t just “gift access.” You extended a hand. You brought someone into the Pride… not because it sounds good, but because it’s who we are.

This is how we grow the right way. Through love in action. Through unity. Through commitment.

Every gifted subscription is proof that this is bigger than content. It’s community. It’s a people who refuse to be divided, refuse to be intimidated, and refuse to let Babylon convince us we’re alone.

We are growing. We are unified. One people.

To every Lion. Thank you for your heart, and your belief in this mission.

Divine love,

Greg