The US Commission of Fine Arts approved President Donald Trump’s design for a 250‑foot “Triumphal Arch” on Memorial Circle. The US Commission of Fine Arts voted 4‑0 to approve the design for the 250‑foot “Triumphal Arch.” All members of the commission were appointed by President Trump.

The White House plans to allocate $15 million in federal taxpayer funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) specifically to cover costs for the arch.

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