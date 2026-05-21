Lions. The Arc de Trump Commission of Fine Arts approves design for Trump's arch... (Will Cost Taxpayers $15 Million Dollars).
From Greg M
The US Commission of Fine Arts approved President Donald Trump’s design for a 250‑foot “Triumphal Arch” on Memorial Circle. The US Commission of Fine Arts voted 4‑0 to approve the design for the 250‑foot “Triumphal Arch.” All members of the commission were appointed by President Trump.
The White House plans to allocate $15 million in federal taxpayer funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) specifically to cover costs for the arch.
GM
The US is surprising me daily. Every morning I think that this must be the new low. And every next morning I'm proven wrong.
Proverbs 16:18