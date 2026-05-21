Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Conrad Ames's avatar
Conrad Ames
3h

The US is surprising me daily. Every morning I think that this must be the new low. And every next morning I'm proven wrong.

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
3h

Proverbs 16:18

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