Lions… as you all know, I have been suggesting to BUY THE BANKS for a while now and yes, they are taking off.
My next suggestion, especially with JPM, GS, and BAC, is BUY ANY DIPS THAT PRESENT THEMSELVES.
Remember, not only should you be buying the banks and collecting the dividends, you should also be trading around them using credit spreads and or selli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.