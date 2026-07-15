Lions… The Epstein Class is buying access… access to the institutions positioned closest to the system’s money flows, infrastructure buildout and risk management machinery.

BlackRock pulled in $192 billion of net client money during Q2, versus $68 billion a year earlier.

There is a bigger “tell” here.

Lions. BlackRock is politically connected. With that, institutional capital tends to cluster around and INTO firms regarded as politically aligned, too large, integrated.

Lions. IF the market were to say get hit, BlackRock would without any doubt, be “government” protected…………… or TOO BIG TO FAIL.

That tells me that the “connected/protected Epstein class,” may be expecting something potentially VERY big.

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM