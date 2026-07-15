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Lori Trammell's avatar
Lori Trammell
2h

Fink is the new head of WEF he replaced Klaus Schwab. Blackrock buys up foreclosed homes around the US.

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
2hEdited

Blackrock is one of many #UncleScam☆ entities -- set up and posing as a private corporation -- originally formed and funded with #CentralEntertainment◇ black market proceeds.

This concludes my thoughts. You can imagine the rest.

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