Lions…
It’s no secret, nor any accident, as to why or how we got here. And… it’s just getting started. This is still the early stage of a meltdown of unprecedented proportions which is deliberate and engineered.
Having an overstanding of what is happening and why, gives us enormous power.
Lions… My job here with you is singular… TO KEEP YOU AS FAR AHEAD …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.