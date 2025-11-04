Lions…
Just yesterday the MSM reported that both business activity and US manufacturing are in a “severe” contraction. (If they are forced to admit this, you know how bad it really is).
With that… and before you read this Part 3, be sure to read both- click, Part 1 and Part 2.
Part 3.
Money = credit/debt/liquidity. In a fiat system, “money” is new debt.
N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.