Lions…
Before you cut into this one, be sure to read Part 1, to bring you up to speed. Click HERE.
Let’s start.
KEY POINT. Governments don’t fund themselves from production, they fund themselves from borrowing.
Anytime you hear a politician or a central banker say things like, “We need to support growth…” (*SUPPORT being the key word), or “We must ensure …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.