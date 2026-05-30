Lions. The US military says it fired a missile into the engine room of the Gambia-flagged cargo ship. Reports that the ship is now adrift in the Gulf of Oman.

We… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, are being pushed into a deliberately prolonged/engineered war campaign that WILL keep the energy shock AND economic shock alive…. WITH WIDE-SPREAD FALLOUT FOR OUR COUNTRY.

Lions. (BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW).

GM