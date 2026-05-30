Lions. THE "DEAL NARRATIVE" JUST TOOK A MISSILE HIT. Literally.
From Greg M
Lions. The US military says it fired a missile into the engine room of the Gambia-flagged cargo ship. Reports that the ship is now adrift in the Gulf of Oman.
We… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, are being pushed into a deliberately prolonged/engineered war campaign that WILL keep the energy shock AND economic shock alive…. WITH WIDE-SPREAD FALLOUT FOR OUR COUNTRY.
Lions. (BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW).
GM
Guys, what happens when our USDollars are tulips
Read this. Keep ur guard up
God of light…shine your grace upon us…keep us close to your loving heart…steel our humanity against the onslaughts of evil.
Keep us grounded in your light
Amen
https://peakprosperity.com/its-intentional-which-means-its-all-going-to-get-worse-not-better/?utm_source=peak-referral&utm_id=2026-05-30+its-intentional-which-means-its-all-going-to-get-worse-not-better&pp_ref_u=15337&uuid=011081b30660d33d20e08d4f92a7e20c8e6f815f675db6bcca95fc757ce7d1f6&time=1780161639&post_id=738950