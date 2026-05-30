Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
2hEdited

Guys, what happens when our USDollars are tulips

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
2h

Read this. Keep ur guard up

God of light…shine your grace upon us…keep us close to your loving heart…steel our humanity against the onslaughts of evil.

Keep us grounded in your light

Amen

https://peakprosperity.com/its-intentional-which-means-its-all-going-to-get-worse-not-better/?utm_source=peak-referral&utm_id=2026-05-30+its-intentional-which-means-its-all-going-to-get-worse-not-better&pp_ref_u=15337&uuid=011081b30660d33d20e08d4f92a7e20c8e6f815f675db6bcca95fc757ce7d1f6&time=1780161639&post_id=738950

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