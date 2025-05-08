Lions…

We are being LIED TO AGAIN! Here is the breakdown.

THE DEAL THAT ISN’T

Exposing the US–UK “Comprehensive” Trade Agreement for What It Really Is.

The media’s buzzing. The administration is boasting. Trump has declared the newly announced US–UK trade deal as “comprehensive” and “a major breakthrough.” But beneath the surface, behind the press conference lights and scripted headlines this deal is smoke and mirrors.

Let’s call it what it is…

THE DEAL THAT ISN’T. The Truth Beneath the Spin.

Tariffs still in place.

Despite being labeled “comprehensive,” the US continues to impose broad 10% baseline tariffs on UK imports, and the UK is still applying countermeasures on American goods.

Selective relief, not full agreement.

This deal includes targeted adjustments some tariff easing for British steel, digital services, and autos but it’s not a full trade pact. It’s a patch, not a partnership.

Major disagreements unresolved. Details are vague. Enforcement? Questionable.

So What Is This Really About?

A political maneuver. Plain and simple.

The market has been bleeding. Inflation pressure continues. Global investors are losing confidence. And the public is growing weary of theatrical headlines that mean nothing on the ground.

This deal is timed not for economic growth, but for perception control.

A staged “victory” to calm the masses and slow the selloff.

The truth is this. There is no comprehensive deal. There is only a coordinated illusion.

This is not diplomacy.

This is damage control.

GM