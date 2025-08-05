TODAY’S HEADLINE.
Lions…
Let’s break this down.
THE CORE TRUTH… The services sector = 70%+ of U.S. GDP, It is the lifeblood of the economy. So when the ISM Services Index drops to 50.1, that’s essentially zero growth. 50.0 = flatline. Below 50.0 = contraction.
THE CRACKING POINTS.
Businesses are delaying orders, inventory management is breaking down. Prices…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.