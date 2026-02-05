(MarketWatch)-The Federal Reserve has bought more than $90 billion of short-dated government debt over the past eight weeks, the Treasury Department confirmed on Wednesday — and these purchases are now helping to keep the financial system running smoothly.

Fed officials regard this activity as a technical measure designed to ensure the smooth functioning of short-term money markets, while others have suggested the central bank’s efforts might be just another version of quantitative easing, or QE. No matter what it’s called, one crucial result of this T-bill buying has been a stabilization of short-term and even long-term market-based rates, and they already seem to be having an impact on many Americans.

Lions…

When the system can’t stay stable without Fed buying… stability is manufactured. (Just as we AGAIN have been trying to warn people would happen).

Lions this… what the Fed is doing now, is admitting that the system is coming apart, faster. Liquidity is drying up.

So… here, the Fed is admitting that they are buying short bills, not long duration.

Why?

This mechanism adds reserves, calms funding stress, (lack of liquidity), suppresses rate volatility, (yield curve control), AND supports risk assets, (stocks).

Lions… this is just the beginning. We have a full-on liquidity crisis unfolding along with a currency crisis. Here is yet another example of the Fed/Treasury complex buying it all.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering? Yes, its currency purchasing power negative.

GM