Just this past Friday, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the Wall St. Superbank JP Morgan made THIS statement: “We Will Have a Global Restructuring.”

He did not say… might have, may have, or could have, he said WILL HAVE.

Jamie Dimon’s talk of “global restructuring” is the language of “reset.”

It’s a polite way of saying: “We’re about to shut down the old system.” “It’s already decided. The future is in place, now just wait for the trigger.” He’s admitting what we already know, this debt-based system is done.

Here’s what I see.

First. We will not be having a so called “reset.” This will be a Global Detonation.

Second. This is a direct acknowledgment of the endgame. They are moving chess pieces into checkmate position.

The Checkmate Pieces.

They have already positioned the kings and pawns.

(Most likely scenario). Financial collapse waiting to be triggered.

False crises prepped and rehearsed.

Digital ledgers locked and loaded.

Minds primed with fear, ready to obey.

Digital Undercurrents.

The global financial structure is already re-coded behind the scenes.

Not just digital dollars, this goes deeper. Plans to integrate everything into a unified ledger. FULL TOKENIZATION. A system of maximum control. Digital currencies tied to social credit. Programmable money. No privacy, no sovereignty. One digital financial grid.

The Playbook: Create the Crisis, Offer the Solution.

They know that the only way to get it done is with a “shock event” so big, so destabilizing, that it overrides all resistance. That’s what they are orchestrating… it’s the final chess move.

The Controlled Variables. This cannot be far off, henceforth why Jamie Dimon made such a direct statement NOW… “We Will Have a Global Restructuring.” They are controlling all the variables. Market “meltdowns” that are engineered. Debt bubbles inflated until they pop by design. Mass distractions to keep the people docile. Surveillance tech woven into daily life. Endless crises (wars, pandemics, political flip-flopping), to herd the masses exactly where they want them. These are not random events. They are interlocking gears in the machinery of Babylon. Together, they forge the perfect storm. Economic collapse to wipe out the old. Debt bubbles to enslave. Distractions. Surveillance.

THE COMMON THREAD.

No matter which “crisis” they choose, the real agenda is the same.

Total digital control.

No cash, no privacy, no sovereignty.

Every breath and every dollar tracked.

Mass Distractions. They flood every screen and mind with nonsense, propaganda, deception. Look here! Do not look over there…



Controlled Collapse, Controlled Crisis.

Dimon’s no fool. He’s not talking about a random collapse. He’s talking about a controlled demolition, A DETONATION. The elites clearly know the dollar system is failing, and they are about to replace it. Expect the next phase… Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), asset confiscation through “bail-ins.” Babylon never wastes a crisis, it creates one.

Again… The Language of the Reset

Dimon’s word choice, “restructuring” is sanitized language for resetting who owns what, who’s in charge, and who suffers. It’s a fancy way of saying a new global financial system is coming, and it won’t be for the benefit of the common people.

Confirming the Timeline

For a figure like Dimon to say this publicly signals we’re close. This also confirms that the pieces for the global “reset” are already moving behind the scenes.

Most Likely Angle… Global Crisis then “Global Solution.”

They will engineer a single, overwhelming crisis, one that makes every other concern seem small by comparison. WHY? Because people’s fear makes them easier to control, and a crisis provides the perfect excuse to impose a “solution” that’s already prepared.

Here’s the most likely scenario I see.

A Financial System Collapse.

The global debt bubble bursts triggering massive bank failures, market crashes, people losing homes and pensions overnight. The dollar loses its crown as the world’s reserve currency paving the way for something new. Global Dollar Disruption. The dollar’s role as global reserve gets attacked, a sudden switch in trade flows, a geopolitical flashpoint, or a quiet behind-the-scenes agreement to kill the petrodollar.

This forces every nation to turn to the “new solution” they already have lined up. The Engineered Financial Shock. A massive liquidity freeze… banks can’t move money; credit markets lock up. Stock market “circuit breakers” trip, assets plunge, pension funds implode. Banks fail, and trust in the old system vanishes overnight. People beg for help, and Babylon answers with a “global solution.” The Solution? A digital financial system. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) tied to biometric data and digital ID. Social credit scoring, carbon footprint tracking. Total programmable money, spend it only where they allow.

