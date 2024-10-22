Lions.

I must admit that I am surprised at what we are seeing here with the MMRI. (See chart below).

Granted, nothing dramatic so far with any kind of an “uncontrolled” debt market sell-off however, we must consider that an uncontrolled sell-off is a possibility.

With that… lets keep our eyes on this.

REMEMBER, its not so much the “number” with the MMRI, it…