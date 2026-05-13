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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
2h

I got the Andy Risk indicator Greg .. I multiply the Trump Social posts + the co-efficient of effluent from Bessent .. divided by hassetts predictions .. then cube That cunt Sputnik’s Witkoffs and the slimy Kushner’s shit .. and the Result is …. Right up the old Gabbagool

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Skywalker PM's's avatar
Skywalker PM's
2h

Been awhile since you mentioned the MMRI.

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