Lions. The MMRI Is 26 Points Away From EXTREME RISK...
From Greg M
Lions. As many of you already know, I created the MMRI, Mannarino Market Risk Indicator, years ago to be used as a tool to measure risk in the market.
THE MMRI IS NOT A CRASH INDICATOR.
With that… the MMRI is 26 points away from extreme risk.
The MMRI is free to everyone. Click HERE.
GM
I got the Andy Risk indicator Greg .. I multiply the Trump Social posts + the co-efficient of effluent from Bessent .. divided by hassetts predictions .. then cube That cunt Sputnik’s Witkoffs and the slimy Kushner’s shit .. and the Result is …. Right up the old Gabbagool
Been awhile since you mentioned the MMRI.