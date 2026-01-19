Lions. The NYSE Developed A Tokenized Securities Platform.
(The Block)- NYSE develops tokenized securities platform to support 24/7 trading. The New York Stock Exchange is developing a platform for trading and onchain settlement of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs, pending regulatory approval. The initiative builds on ICE’s broader push toward round-the-clock markets and tokenized capital infrastructure. According to a press release, the platform will enable features including round-the-clock trading, fractional share purchases, orders sized in dollar amounts, and immediate settlement using tokenized capital. Stablecoin-based funding will also be supported as part of the design, the company said. The system combines the NYSE's Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade infrastructure and is designed to support multiple blockchains for settlement and custody. The exchange said the platform is intended to power a new NYSE venue focused on digital securities.
This is a big signal, and we all knew it was coming. NYSE ICE is building tokenizated rails onto the most traditional market in the world, 24/7 trading with on-chain settlement and stablecoin/tokenized cash funding.
The War on Cash continues
I saw that this morning, too. They have created the 'infinite money glitch.' Endless trading with insider knowledge, at speeds that the average Joe cannot keep up with. I think that's why these monkeys are so adamant about getting tokenized stocks and bonds markets first, so they can widen the wealth gap even more and siphon more liquidity, and then offer their tokenized solution to the impoverished masses.
