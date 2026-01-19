(The Block)- NYSE develops tokenized securities platform to support 24/7 trading. The New York Stock Exchange is developing a platform for trading and onchain settlement of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs, pending regulatory approval. The initiative builds on ICE’s broader push toward round-the-clock markets and tokenized capital infrastructure. According to a press release, the platform will enable features including round-the-clock trading, fractional share purchases, orders sized in dollar amounts, and immediate settlement using tokenized capital. Stablecoin-based funding will also be supported as part of the design, the company said. The system combines the NYSE's Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade infrastructure and is designed to support multiple blockchains for settlement and custody. The exchange said the platform is intended to power a new NYSE venue focused on digital securities.

This is a big signal, and we all knew it was coming. NYSE ICE is building tokenizated rails onto the most traditional market in the world, 24/7 trading with on-chain settlement and stablecoin/tokenized cash funding.

