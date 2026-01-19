Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
2h

The War on Cash continues

Reply
Share
6 replies
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
2h

I saw that this morning, too. They have created the 'infinite money glitch.' Endless trading with insider knowledge, at speeds that the average Joe cannot keep up with. I think that's why these monkeys are so adamant about getting tokenized stocks and bonds markets first, so they can widen the wealth gap even more and siphon more liquidity, and then offer their tokenized solution to the impoverished masses.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tokenization-how-tokenizing-all-assets

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture